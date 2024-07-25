Report – Liverpool ready to agree terms worth £62.4million with “world-class” player

The summer window has been open for more than five weeks but Liverpool haven’t made any new signings to bolster their squad yet.

So, the fans have started to get worried and rubbing salt to their wounds numerous star players have been linked with a move away from the club.

Alisson and Virgil van Dijk have been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, while Luis Diaz has been suggested as a serious target for Barcelona.

Additionally, Trent Alexander-Arnold has come under the radar of Real Madrid with the player’s current contract set to expire at the end of next season.

It has even been reported that Los Blancos have already agreed on a deal with the right-back – which would see Alexander-Arnold move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu as a free agent next summer.

However, speaking on The Daily Red Podcast (via Anfield Index), Dave Hendrick has now reported that Liverpool have prioritized tying the defender down into a new long-term contract and are ready to agree a four-year contract that will make him earn £300,000-a-week.

Therefore, Trent will earn £62.4m over the next four years if he accepts the offer and that will make him Premier League’s one of the highest earners.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure for the Merseyside club after ranking through their youth system.

Former Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, even stated that Alexander-Arnold is a ‘world-class talent’. Hence, keeping hold of him would be a great business for the Anfield club if they can eventually manage to do that.