Fee Lowered – Liverpool have to agree £50m deal to secure signing

Liverpool are the only traditional top-six Premier League club – who are yet to make a move in this transfer window.

But, it has been reported that the Reds want a new defender before the end of this window, especially following Joel Matip’s departure with Virgil van Dijk also linked with a move away from the club.

So, things could escalate over the coming days and they have already registered their interest in numerous centre-backs in recent times.

Now, Football Insider has reported that Liverpool have identified Bremer as the ‘top target’ to reinforce the backline.

It has recently been reported that Arne Slot’s side have already enquired about the details of acquiring his service and Juventus initially wanted a fee of around £59m to let the Brazilian leave.

But FI now states that the Bianconeri have decided to lower their asking price and are open to cashing-in on him for a fee of around £50m.

The report says apart from the South American, Marc Guehi and Goncalo Inacio are also on their wish-list, hence Liverpool could look to sign either of them should they fail to purchase the Juventus star.

After joining the Old Lady of Turin from city rivals Torino, the 27-year-old has established himself as a mainstay of the Italian giants backline in recent times.

He is a 6ft 2in tall, strong and quick defender. He is efficient in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and also strong in one-on-one defending.

Therefore, Bremer could be a solid acquisition for the Merseyside club if they purchase him. What do you think, should Liverpool spend £50m to sign the Brazilian?