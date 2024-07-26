Fee Agreed – Liverpool blow as £25m Spaniard is set to seal a discount move elsewhere

Liverpool need to replace experienced center half, Joel Matip, this summer and they have been heavily linked with £25m-rated Dean Huijsen.

However, as per the latest reports in the media, the Serie A starlet is set to move elsewhere that too on a discounted deal.

Yesterday, Football Insider also talked about Liverpool’s interest Huijsen and claimed that a fee of £25m would be accepted by the Old Lady.

However, last night, BBC revealed that Bournemouth have agreed an initial fee of just £12.6million to sign the Spaniard.

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that the entire worth of the deal with objectives would be around £15.2million.

In the current transfer window, Liverpool have been linked with several players, but they have only seen targets move to other clubs.

For the backline, we genuinely wanted to sign Leny Yoro, but ended up losing the race to arch rivals, Manchester United.

Now, the Cherries, who finished 12th in the Premier League last season, are close to signing Dean Huijsen on a cheap deal.

New manager, Arne Slot, has claimed that Liverpool are waiting for the ‘right’ players to improve the squad this summer.

However, the Merseysiders will kick start their pre-season campaign tonight against Real Betis and as it stands, there will be no new signings to take part in the contest.

Ideally, the Reds should have new stars for the pre-season to fit them well for the start of the Premier League next month.

When will they secure the first signing? Only time will tell.