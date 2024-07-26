Report – Liverpool talks advancing, set to seal deals before deadline

Liverpool are reportedly advancing in talks to reinforce three key positions this summer, as per Football Insider.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s departure after a successful nine-year spell, the Reds have appointed Arne Slot as the new manager to succeed the German.

However, the Merseyside club haven’t signed anyone so far in this transfer window to help the Dutch boss achieve success next season.

Although Liverpool have a pretty strong squad, they finished third in the Premier League last season. Therefore, reinforcing the squad would bridge the gap with Manchester City and Arsenal.

However, the window will remain open for more than a month so Liverpool still have plenty of time to change the current situation before the market slams shut.

Now, FI reports that although the Reds haven’t secured anyone’s service this summer, they remain active as they are working to sign a new wide forward, defensive midfielder and centre-back but, the exact names of the targets aren’t mentioned in this article.

Pedro Neto has been suggested as a serious option for Slot’s side, hence, they might be exploring the possibility of acquiring his service to bolster the flanks.

Gleison Bremer has also been linked with a move to Anfield and therefore, perhaps, Liverpool are targeting him for the backline.

On the other hand, Atalanta, Ederson, has reportedly been a subject of interest of the Merseyside club with the player open to moving to Anfield. So, they could eventually secure his signature in this transfer window to add depth to the holding midfield position.

