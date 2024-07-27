Club ready to finalize signing of £29.5m Liverpool star, who earns £160,000 a week – Report

Liverpool splashed 40 million euros to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich last year. The Dutch international is already linked with a move away from Anfield.

As per reports in Turkey, Galatasaray are ready to secure the signing of the 12-capped star to reinforce their midfield in the summer transfer window.

According to Yeni Safak, the Turkish champions want the Oranje midfielder to partner former Arsenal player, Torreira, in the center of the park.

The Super Lig giants have already started negotiations with Liverpool over the transfer of Gravenberch, who was mainly a bench warmer in his first season at Anfied.

It is reported that the 22-year-old is valued at around £29.5m (35 million euros), but the Turks are looking to secure a loan deal to hire his services.

Yeni Safak claim Gala president, Dursun Ozbek, will fly to England to ‘finalize’ the signing of Gravenberch from Liverpool.

The former Ajax midfielder made 26 appearances in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp but only started on 12 occasions and finished 90 minutes in just a single game.

Hence, it will be fair to say that the Netherlands international, who takes home around £160,000 a week, did not get a fair chance.

The Dutch reached the semi finals of the European Championships, but Gravenberch only warmed the bench under Koeman.

He would be hoping to get regular game time under Arne Slot, who won his first pre-season game against Betis a few hours back.

Have your say – Should Liverpool hold on to Gravenberch or loan him out to Galatasaray?