£75million star prepared to sign for Liverpool – Move expected to happen – Journalist

Liverpool have started pre-season training under the new manager, Arne Slot, to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

However, several of their players are still on holiday after playing in the international tournaments for their respective countries. So, Slot is without numerous key players at the moment.

Amid this situation, Liverpool are continuing to look to strengthen the squad and are aiming to sign a new wide attacker.

Anthony Gordon is seemingly the primary option and it has been reported that the Merseyside club have held talks with the Magpies to get this deal done with Eddie Howe’s side reportedly wanting a whopping £75m.

Now, writing on X, Kevin Palmer, believes that the forward’s wish is to play for Liverpool and he is expected to be able to fulfil his dream soon.

The journalist stated:

“After all the hype of recent weeks, there is a strong feeling that Anthony Gordon will get his wish and join Liverpool this summer.”

Gordon is said to be a Liverpool fan despite ranking through Everton academy, hence he is keen on joining Slot’s side.

The England international is an explosive forward and he displayed his qualities in the Premier League last season, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, Slot already has two top class left wingers in the squad in the form of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

What do you think, should the Reds spend £75m to sign Gordon?