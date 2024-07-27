Shock swap on the table for Liverpool to sign £25.4million star in exchange of £67.3million ace – Report

Liverpool are interested in signing Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, who have targeted Trent Alexander-Arnold to replace him.

At the start of this month, we covered a story stating that the Reds are favorites to lure the German international, who could leave for a fee of £25.4million this summer.

On the other hand, Aledxander-Arnold, who is valued at £67.3million, has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Now, according to Spanish source, Fichajes, Bayern have set their sights on signing Trent from Liverpool to replace Kimmich.

The media outlet have mentioned that a shock swap deal involving the two versatile players, who can play in both the midfield and right back positions, is on the table.

It is reported that Arne Slot would appreciate the flexibility of a highly experienced player like Kimmich, who has won every major title with Bayern.

On the other hand, the Bundesliga side would like to have the perfect crossing ability of Trent at the Allianz Arena.

Kimmich, 29, scored 2 goals and provided 10 assists last season, on the other hand, the Liverpool vice-captain, 25, netted 3 goals and provided 9 assists.

The duo, who will be out of their respective contracts next year, are brilliant going forward but in all fairness, the German has proved to be a top class defender as well.

In your opinion, if Trent Alexander-Arnold opts not to put pen to paper, should Liverpool move to agree a swap deal with Bayern for Joshua Kimmich?