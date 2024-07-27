Liverpool lead to agree signing of £25.3million player – Expert

Liverpool are seemingly contemplating signing a new forward this summer as Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club.

It initially looked like the Reds prioritized signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, however, the Magpies are reportedly keen on keeping hold of their star man.

Nico Williams is also suggested as a serious option but Barcelona are looking like his next destination should he eventually leave Athletic Bilbao this summer.

So, Liverpool have been forced to explore alternative options with Galatasaray star, Baris Alper Yilmaz emerging as a key target in recent times and the Reds are reportedly in the lead.

In the Daily Briefing, German football expert, Christian Falk has reported that Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig are interested in signing the Turkish international. But, Liverpool do not have to worry about the competition.

Falk wrote:

“Dortmund has Baris Alper Yilmaz on their shortlist – that’s true, “It’s not concrete at the moment. The rumours about Frankfurt and Leipzig aren’t as concrete as is the case at Dortmund”

“If Dortmund needs a new striker, in case they sold Fullkrug, it would be an option, but I think Liverpool don’t have to be afraid of the German teams!”

Galatasaray reportedly want a fee of around £25.3m to let the striker leave, therefore, Liverpool can manage to acquire his service for an affordable price.

Yilmaz enjoyed a promising campaign with Galatasaray last term, helping them win the Turkish top-flight. Following that, he played a key role for his country in the European Championship, guiding them to reach the quarter-final.

The 24-year-old is a versatile forward as he is capable of playing anywhere across the frontline. Hence, he could be a useful acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him. What do you think?