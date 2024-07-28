£33.8m star prepared to agree Arsenal move over Liverpool – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Dutch international and Borussia Dortmund playmaker, Donyell Malen, for quite some time and the latest reports are interesting.

Earlier this month, we covered a story via Bild claiming that the Oranje playmaker is one of the three Bundesliga stars on the radar at Anfield.

Now, according to an exclusive story published by Caught Offside, Arsenal and Liverpool are in a fight to lure Malen, but the Gunners have the edge.

The former PSV Eindhoven attacker was part of the Arsenal Youth setup for two years from 2015 to 2017.

Malen may have unfinished business with the north London side and the news source have mentioned that he dreams of returning to the Emirates. On the other hand, Liverpool are looking at the £33.8m star to cover for first choice right winger, Mohamed Salah.

If the Netherlands winger moves to Arsenal, he will likely find himself warming the bench behind England international, Bukayo Saka.

So, in all fairness, it is best for him to stay with Dortmund. Last season, he directly contributed in 20 goals in 38 games for the Germans, who reached the final of the UEFA Champions League.

At the European Championships, Malen started two games under Ronald Koeman and found the net twice in the Round of 16 against Romania.

The Dutch were eliminated from the competition in the semi finals by England and the BvB playmaker featured for 45 minutes in the contest.

Liverpool do need a long term replacement of Mohamed Salah, whose contract at Anfield will expire in less than a year.

In your opinion, is there anyone good enough to replace the Egyptian King?