Liverpool plot signing with club willing to agree £33.8m fee for German’s sale – Report

Liverpool already have more than a few forwards in the squad in the form of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and even Cody Gakpo has played through the center.

Still, reports in the media indicate that the Merseysiders are plotting a move to add another striker this summer.

News – Liverpool lead to agree signing of £25.3million player – Expert

According to Tutto Juve, Liverpool are considering bringing Maximilian Beier to the Premier League in the current transfer window.

The Italian media outlet have mentioned that even arch rivals, Manchester United, are plotting a move to lure the German international.

Beier is also on the radar of Atletico Madrid and Juventus, who would be willing to offer around 25-30 million euros for his siganture.

However, as per the report, Hoffenheim are only willing to part ways with the 21-year-old goal-scorer for a fee of around £33.8m (40 million euros).

Last season, the youngster featured in 33 games in the German Bundesliga, scored 16 goals and also provided 3 assists for Hoffenheim.

He was part of the German national side at the European Championships but only made a single appearance, for 25 minutes, in the final group game against Switzerland.

Back in 2015, the Anfield side hired the services of Brazilian forward, Roberto Firmino from Hoffenheim and he proved to be world class for us under Jurgen Klopp.

Should now Liverpool pay £33.8m to sign Maximilian Beier from the German club for Arne Slot, who already has ample depth in the No.9 position?