Report – Liverpool prepare offer to finally sign £70m-£75m player

It’s been a couple of months since Arne Slot was appointed Liverpool’s new head coach succeeding Jurgen Klopp but they have been one of the most silent clubs in the transfer market with almost no incoming or outgoings.

One would think that a new coach coming into a club would want to make signings to stamp his authority but this is Liverpool. Things work very differently here. Transfer rumors don’t always come to the media until the player has been signed by the club.

This is also a testament to the squad that Jurgen Klopp has left behind. The German coach has handed over a team that has maybe one or two holes and even those are not in the starting XI. One name that the Reds have been continually linked with though until now is Anthony Gordon.

According to Sunday World, Liverpool are still hoping to sign Anthony Gordon and make him one of the few players to cross the Merseyside divide. The player grew up idolizing Reds legend Steven Gerrard and would be open to a move to Anfield.

Kevin Palmer states Liverpool are lining up a fresh offer and may look to include a player in a swap deal to land Gordon.

As per Caught Offside, talks are underway between the two clubs and Liverpool could be set to make an offer.

It had emerged that a fee of around £70m-£75m would be sufficient for Newcastle United to consider a sale for their star winger.

The left wing at Liverpool is sorted with the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo. However, Gordon is versatile and can play both on the right and the left. Plus, the Reds hardly play Gakpo on the left.

The 23-year-old ex-Evertonian was recently on England duty in the Euros, although he didn’t get much game time. If he continues performing at a similar rate, he is likely to be a fixture in the team by the next Euros in 2028.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool manage to convince Newcastle to sell Gordon this summer. He’d be an excellent addition and let’s wait and see if the club can pull this off.