Liverpool have moved in to sign “talented” £84.5milion star – Report

Darwin Nunez is the only natural number nine in the Liverpool squad and despite having spent a couple of seasons at Anfield, he is yet to discover a consistent level. The Uruguayan often cuts a frustrating figure and is characterized by his misses more than goals.

The Reds might want to sign another natural number nine who can help alleviate these issues and push Nunez to show his best level. The answer to that question might be ex-Coventry City striker, Viktor Gyokeres.

Back in April, Liverpool were heavily linked with Ruben Amorim and we covered a story according to Correio da Manha stating that the Portuguese coach was ready to bring along Sporting CP striker Gyokeres if he came to Anfield.

Now, as per Football Insider, Liverpool are in a battle with Tottenham for the Liga Nos striker and have moved in to sign him this summer.

The Portuguese club are holding out for his £84.5m release clause to be paid by any interested club.

Gyokeres was one of the best strikers in Europe last season. The Swede had a ‘coming of age’ season with Sporting CP last time around. He scored 43 goals in 49 games across all competitions which was quite an impressive return.

One caveat with the “talented” 26-year-old is that he has had just one season of insane numbers and clubs must be wary of triggering his release clause based on this. We have seen so many one-season wonders and it will be intriguing to see if he will be one.

The number nine is increasingly becoming a very difficult position to find in the market. This has in-turn resulted in immense interest from PL clubs with Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are looking out in the market.

Only time will tell us where Gyokeres ends up next season. Liverpool must be careful with paying Sporting’s asking price but let’s see what the club thinks about the same.