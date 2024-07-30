Report – Liverpool plot cash plus player deal to sign £50.5million defender

Following Joel Matip’s departure, Liverpool are reportedly planning to sign a new centre-back in this transfer window.

A few names have been mentioned as potential options, however, the Reds have reportedly identified Juventus star, Gleison Bremer as a top target.

As per Spanish outlet, TDF, Liverpool are considering opening talks with the Bianconeri over this deal and are also contemplating holding conversations with the player’s representatives to agree on personal terms.

The Old Lady are asking for a price of £50.5m and it would be difficult for the Merseysiders to shell out at the moment.

Therefore, the media outlet claim Liverpool are planning to include a player in a part-exchange deal to hire the services of Bremer.

However, the exact name of the player – who Arne Slot would give up to lure the South American – hasn’t been mentioned in the article.

The Liverpool boss currently has Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate as the senior centre-back options at his disposal.

However, while the Dutchman has already turned 33, Konate has had his fitness problems over the last few years. Quansah, on the other hand, is still very young and doesn’t have much experience of playing at the highest level. So, signing a new centre-back would be the right decision.

Bremer is said to be one of the best centre-backs in Serie A, therefore purchasing a player of his qualities would definitely strengthen Liverpool’s backline if they acquire his service. What do you think?