Liverpool were favorites, make contact to finally sign £21million player – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Danish international, Morten Frendrup, for some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Back in January, the Reds were reportedly favorites to the services of the midfielder, but he ended up staying with Genoa.

Now, as per a recent story published by Tutto Mercato Web, Liverpool have made contact to finally sign Frendrup from the Serie A side.

The Italian media outlet have mentioned that Genoa do not want to sell their prized asset but the Anfield side and Aston Villa have asked for the conditions, and they have been told an asking fee of £21million (25 million euros).

The 23-year-old is a versatile talent, who can effectively feature in the defensive and central midfield roles.

For now, Liverpool have more than a few quality creative midfielders but they do need to reinforce the DM position at Merseyside.

Last season, Frendrup made 37 appearances in the Serie A for Genoa and helped them keep 9 clean sheets.

Moreover, in the offensive third, the youngster directly contributed in 7 goals (2 goals and 5 assists). However, he was unable to earn a place in the Denmark squad for the European Championships.

Last summer, the Reds signed Endo to replace Fabinho but an upgrade is needed on the veteran Japanese, who will turn 32 next year.

Recently, Marseille moved in with an offer worth 14 million euros for the Asian play breaker, but the bid was turned down by the Reds.

In your opinion, should Liverpool splash £21million to finally sign Morten Frendrup to reinforce things in the center of the park?