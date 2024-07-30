Liverpool now want to sign £35million versatile star to solve conundrum – Report

Although Liverpool haven’t made any new signings yet this summer, Arne Slot is said to be willing to bolster a couple of areas of the squad before the end of this window.

Centre-back has been suggested as one of those positions but the Dutch boss reportedly wants to lure a new holding midfielder as well.

According to the latest reports going on in the media, PSV Eindhoven star, Joey Veerman is now emerging as a new serious option.

As per Anfield Watch, Slot wants a technically sound deep-lying playmaker cum play breaker to help in the build-up play and is willing to sign his compatriot this summer.

PSV Eindhoven could reportedly demand a fee of around £35m to let their star man leave therefore Liverpool can manage to acquire his service for an affordable price.

The Merseyside club currently have Wataru Endo as the only defensive midfield option but he has already turned 31. Hence, signing a new number six could be the right decision, but is Veerman the right choice?

The 25-year-old is comfortable playing in the defensive midfield position as well as the box-to-box role. He enjoyed a stellar campaign with PSV Eindhoven last term, helping them win the Eredivisie title.

The Dutch international scored 5 goals and registered 16 assists in 28 league starts and also helped the team keep 16 clean sheets.

Following an impressive domestic campaign, Veerman was called up to play for the Netherlands national team at the European Championships.

He featured in every game in Germany for his country but started only twice, first in the opening game against Poland and the other in the final group stage game versus Austria – where he was substituted before the first half.

In your opinion, should Liverpool sign Veerman to reinforce the No.6 position this summer?