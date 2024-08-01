Report – Liverpool can submit ‘indecent proposal’, secure £55.6million signing by August 10

Liverpool remain linked with Brazilian international, Gleison Bremer, and the latest reports going on in the Italian media are intriguing.

As per yesterday’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool and Manchester are vigilant and are ‘waiting’ to sign Bremer from Juventus.

The famous Rome based media outlet have mentioned that for now there is no sign of an official offer arriving from England.

Therefore, at the moment, the Old Lady are optimistic about holding on to their prized asset.

However, the Bianconeri are still concerned that Liverpool and Man Utd can ‘tempt’ Bremer with an ‘indecent proposal’ to secure his signing.

CorSport claim the South American central defender’s current contract, that he signed last December, has a release clause of £55.6million (66 million euros) and it is going to be active till August 10.

Bremer helped Juventus earn a place back in Europe’s elite competition and Liverpool may have an edge over Man Utd as they can offer Champions League football next season.

The Old Trafford club have already splashed a huge sum to lure French center back, Leny Yoro, from Lille, so it would make little sense to pay £55.6million for another CB.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have not secured a single major signing this summer, despite losing center back, Matip, midfielder, Thiago, and goalie, Adrian for nothing.

Bremer has the quality and the experience to strengthen the backline at Anfield for Arne Slot, whose team defeated Arsenal 2-1 in the latest pre-season fixture.

In your opinion, should Liverpool activate the £55.6million clause by August 10 to sign Bremer?