Midfielder set to sign for Liverpool, Reds accelerate to get deal done – Report

Last summer, Liverpool agreed a deals with Brighton and Southampton for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but both ended up joining Chelsea.

In the end, the Reds, who were desperate to replace Fabinho in the No.6 role, opted to secure the signing of Wataru Endo.

The Japanese international is neither a world class play breaker nor a fantastic passer of the ball like Fabinho.

Overall, Endo did well in his first campaign at Anfield and impressed under Jurgen Klopp, however, he was bullied by strong and taller opponents and ran out of energy in the final weeks of the campaign.

The former Bundesliga man, who earns £71,000 a week, is now 31, he is already past his prime and Arne Slot needs to bring in a solid defensive midfielder to replace him.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are accelerating to secure the signing of a play breaker, who can replace Wataru Endo for the long term.

The Merseysiders received an offer for the sale of the veteran Asian star but they turned it down and want to hold on to him.

FI claim Endo will likely remain at Anfield ‘with an additional holding midfielder set to sign for the Anfield club.’

Brazil international, Ederson, has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield this summer. The Samba star won the Europa League with Atalanta and impressed big time against Liverpool last term.

PSV Eindhoven’s Veerman, who won the Eredivisie title with the Dutch giants, is another name on the radar at Anfield.

In your opinion, who should Liverpool sign to eventually replace Endo in the defensive midfield position?