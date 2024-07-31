Liverpool believe they can ‘close’ £58.9million deal for forward signing – Report

With the summer transfer window in full flow, the rumor mill has continued to link numerous players with Liverpool over the last few weeks.

However, the Reds haven’t opted to sign anyone yet and that has annoyed some fans, especially given they are the only Premier League side who haven’t purchased anyone so far in this window.

However, the market is still open for more than four more weeks and therefore, the Merseyside club have plenty of time to change the scene before the window slams shut.

Amid this situation, Portuguese outlet O Jogo (news image provided at the end) has claimed that Liverpool are planning to strengthen their centre-forward position and are considering making a swoop for Sporting CP ace, Viktor Gyokeres.

It has recently been reported that the 26-year-old has a £84m release clause in his current deal and the Lions don’t want to let him leave for anything less than that.

O Jogo on the other hand state that Liverpool believe they can ‘close’ the deal for a fee of around £58.9m[€70m].

However, the report mentions that Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are the other English clubs also showing interest in him and additionally, Atletico Madrid are keen on acquiring his service as well.

Gyokeres showcased his productivity for Sporting last season as he made 58 goal contributions in 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring 43 goals and registering 15 assists.

So, he could be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, if the Reds were to make a move for him then questions would be raised about the future of Darwin Nunez as he has tentatively been linked with a move away from the club earlier this summer.

What do you think, should Liverpool sign Gyokeres despite already having Nunez and Diogo Jota?