Report – Liverpool ready to table bid to sign £29.5million star

Liverpool have seemingly been continuing to work in this transfer window as they have been linked with numerous names over the last few weeks.

However, they are yet to make a move to sign anyone with the new Premier League season less than three weeks away.

News – Liverpool now want to sign £35million versatile star to solve conundrum – Report

The Merseysiders are the only team remaining in the top flight to reinforce the squad this summer. Arne Slot may have to start the season without a new addition.

It has been reported that the Dutch boss wants a new centre-back, midfielder and forward before the end of this window.

The Reds reportedly want Athletic Bilbao star, Nico Williams, to bolster the forward line, but he is oing to be expensive and therefore, they have started exploring more attainable options with Baris Alper Yilmaz on their radar.

Now, Turkish outlet Fotomac has reported that Liverpool have stepped up their efforts to lure the Galatasaray star and are prepared to table an official £25m[€30m] bid.

However, the Cimbom want a fee of around £29.5m[€35m] to let their star man leave, hence, it remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club will eventually purchase the forward by raising their offer by just €5m.

Yilmaz is a versatile forward as he is capable of playing on either flank but is also comfortable through the middle. He was deployed as a striker at the European Championships for Turkiye, who reached the last eight of the competition in Germany.

The Anfield club already have a star-studded forward department and in all fairness, Yilmaz might not be an upgrade on any of them.

Therefore, Liverpool might be better off exploring other options to strengthen their frontline. What do you think?