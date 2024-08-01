Deal close – Liverpool to finally seal ‘highly rated’ attacker signing

Following Jurgen Klopp’s departure, Liverpool have decided to appoint Arne Slot as the new manager to succeed the German.

The Reds have been contributing their pre-season training in the USA ahead of the forthcoming campaign. They have already played two friendly games in the States against Real Betis and Arsenal, winning both of those encounters. The Merseyside club will conclude their tour after facing off against Manchester United on Saturday night.

The new campaign is only two weeks away but Liverpool haven’t purchased anyone to bolster their first-team squad yet. However, they are closing in on a deal to sign a new player for the academy.

It has previously been reported that Liverpool have agreed to lure Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea academy but they need the Premier League approval to make the deal official.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool are set to get the Premier League approval and Slot’s side will announce the 16-year-old’s move soon.

The youngster is a ‘highly rated’ attacker, therefore signing a player of his potential would definitely be a great acquisition for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future.

The Reds have shown their ability to develop young players in recent times as after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s emergence from the club’s academy, Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones have also established themselves as the first-team players for their boyhood club.

Additionally, Conor Bradley has started getting regular first-team football as well after coming through the Reds’ youth system.

Hence, Ngumoha can also get the benefits of that at the Anfield club.