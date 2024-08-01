Report – Liverpool agreed deal to sign £93,000 a week player, intent on getting him

Liverpool are reportedly contemplating signing a new forward this summer as Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club and Mohamed Salah has already entered the final year of his current contract.

Newcastle United star, Anthony Gordon has widely been suggested as the primary target and the Reds reportedly opened talks with the Magpies to acquire his service.

However, the Merseyside club haven’t been able to get a deal done yet and it remains to be seen whether they can eventually manage to purchase him this summer.

Liverpool Echo has reported that Liverpool actually agreed on a deal in principle with Eddie Howe’s side worth around £75m to sign Gordon.

The structure of the deal was that Joe Gomez would join the Magpies for a £45m fee and the remaining money would be paid in cash.

However, Newcastle eventually decided not to proceed with the deal and managed to find other ways to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules before June 30.

But, the report says that although Liverpool couldn’t manage to acquire his service previously, they maintain a ‘strong interest’ in him and could look to lure him over the coming weeks.

Gordon, who currently earns around £93,000-a-week in salary at St. James’ Park Stadium, is an excellent forward and has already showcased his abilities in the Premier League.

Last season, he was one of the few players who managed to register more than 10 goals and assists in the PL.

The Reds already have a well-stocked attacking department. Hence, Liverpool’s strong pursuit of the Englishman may be an indication that they would eventually sell one of their current wingers. What do you think?