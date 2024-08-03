Liverpool accelerate, want to finally sign £50m player to replace star – Report

Liverpool have continuously been linked with numerous players in this transfer window but they haven’t opted to make a concrete approach to sign anyone yet.

However, The Independent now reports that the Reds will look to accelerate for transfers next week and could submit the first concrete bids before the Premier League’s opening fixture against Ipswich Town.

News – In days – Liverpool will submit ‘first offer’ to make £51m midfielder first signing for Arne Slot – Journalist

The Merseyside club are planning to purchase a new defender but along with that, adding a new midfielder and winger is also on their agenda.

German football expert, Florian Plettenberg previously reported that Liverpool are keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt star, Willian Pacho, but reports regarding his move to Anfield cooled a bit.

However, The Independent now states that the Reds are still interested in the Bundesliga star and could look to purchase him to reinforce the backline this summer.

Frankfurt want a fee of around £50m for the Ecuadorian, hence he won’t be a cheap signing to replace Joel Matip.

After joining the Merseyside club as a free agent back in 2016, Matip enjoyed great success but he left the club for free last month upon expiration of his contract. So, Liverpool are exploring options to replace him, and Pacho as a key target.

The South American is a left-footed centre-back and having already got Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah for the RCB role, Arne Slot is seemingly willing to lure a new left-sided defender to support Virgil van Dijk.

What do you think, should Slot spend the £50m fee to sign Pacho for Liverpool?