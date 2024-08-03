Deal on with £80m+ star ready to agree Liverpool move before deadline – Report

Liverpool are keen on signing a new winger this summer and Newcastle United star, Anthony Gordon has continued to link with a move to Anfield.

It has been reported that the Reds were close to sealing the deal with the Magpies to lure the Englishman before June 30, but Eddie Howe’s side eventually opted not to sell him.

However, Fabrizio Romano has stated that although Liverpool couldn’t manage to acquire his service earlier this summer, they remain keen on signing him.

Now, as per Belfast Telegraph, Newcastle are desperate to keep hold of Newcastle and therefore, Liverpool will have to submit a ‘very high’ offer to persuade the Tynside club to cash in and they’ll have to splash a fee of around £80m plus add-ons.

The player is ‘hugely keen’ on joining Liverpool as it has been suggested that he is a boyhood fan of the Reds despite coming through the Everton academy.

ESPN journalist, Mark Ogden, in the meantime, has indicated that a deal is on and Liverpool could eventually secure Gordon before the end of the summer transfer window.

He said:

“Anthony Gordon is a player that Liverpool like, I think that deal might happen before the window closes at the end of August”.

The 23-year-old is a Premier League proven player, so, he would be a great signing for Arne Slot’s side should they purchase him.

However, having already got Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, Liverpool don’t really need to add more depth on the left flank by spending the reported fee unless they cash in on any of them. What do you think?