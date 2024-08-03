In days – Liverpool will submit ‘first offer’ to make £51m midfielder first signing for Arne Slot – Journalist

Liverpool are expected to finally push to strengthen the squad now that we have entered the final month of the summer transfer window.

The Reds have been heavily linked with Koopmeiners, who is also on the radar of Juventus but the Old Lady have not been willing to meet the £51m price set by Atalanta.

As per the latest update coming from Italy, the Merseysiders have knocked on the door to hire the services of the Dutch midfielder.

Liverpool want to complete the first new signing for their new manager, Arne Slot, who handed the captain’s armband to Koopmeiners when the duo were at AZ Alkmaar.

Liverpool will submit their ‘first offer’ in the next few days to sign Koopmeiners but as per Claudio Raimondi of SportMediaSet, the decision of the player would matter.

Atalanta would prefer to sell the 26-year-old midfielder to the Merseysiders as perhaps they can offer a bigger fee than Juventus.

However, Raimondi says that Koopmeiners’ desire is to stay in Italy and join the Bianconeri, who are pressing to sign him.

Last season, the former Eredivisie man scored 15 goals and provided 7 assists in all competitions for Atalanta, who went on to deservedly win the Europa League.

Unfortunately, the Netherlands international suffered an injury right before the European Championships and was unable to feature for his nation in the competition.

Slot knows all about the qualities of Koopmeiners, but do the Reds really need a creative midfielder when they already have the likes of Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott and Jones?

