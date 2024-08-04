Star ready to agree £38.3m terms after talks to sign for Liverpool – Report

Liverpool are yet to reinforce their squad this summer, but have held talks to sign a player on a free transfer in the form of Adrien Rabiot.

Last month, we covered a story from Italy stating that the Reds moved in with an offer to lure the French international but it was turned down as the midfielder wants to move to Old Trafford.

More recently, Caught Offside have exclusively revealed that Rabiot has held talks over a Bosman move with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

The news source have mentioned that the 29-year-old midfielder has made the three Premier League clubs aware that he wants a huge package.

Rabiot is ready to agree personal terms of a contract that will make him earn as high as 15 million euros a season, 45 million euros (£38.3m) in the next three years.

CO state that next week, further discussions will take place and the player may eventually sign for a new club.

Rabiot has won every major domestic trophy in France and in Italy and can play in multiple positions in the center of the park.

The World Cup runners up is asking for a salary (max.) of around £246,000 a week and if he gets the deal at Anfield, he would become one of the highest earners at the club.

With all the experience under his belt and considering that he will join for zero transfer fee, should Liverpool hand him a lucrative three year deal worth £38.3m to secure his signature?