£4.8m a year star prepared to agree Liverpool deal as Reds concretely move for signing – Report

Liverpool are one of the only clubs in Europe who are yet to make a first-team signing this summer.

Things have been awfully quiet at Anfield but that comes as no surprise because that’s usually how the club goes about their business.

It’s not like the Reds have not been linked with potential transfers this summer. There have been a few names doing the rounds in Arne Slot’s first pre-season and one of the most high-profile transfer targets is Newcastle United winger, Anthony Gordon.

The player himself is keen on making the move to Anfield this summer. As per Football Insider, Gordon is prepared to agree to a deal to move to Liverpool and could be willing to strike to make the Magpies let him leave as soon as possible.

Newcastle are asking for a £100m package to sell the star and the Reds are concrete and active in their pursuit to get the playmaker.

Gordon currently earns £4.8m a year at Newcastle. He was one of the Magpies’ best players last season and earned a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euros. It’s only been a year since the 23-year-old swapped Merseyside for St. James Park.

One of the most exciting young wingers coming up in the Premier League, Gordon predominantly plays on the left although he is perfectly capable of playing on the right. At Liverpool, he could provide cover to Mohamed Salah, who is getting on in age.

Despite Newcastle United willingness to offer Gordon a new contract with improved wages, the player has set his heart on a move to Anfield. After all, who can blame him for wanting to join one of the biggest English clubs?

Gordon being the first signing of the Arne Slot era will be a statement of intent from the Dutch coach that he means business.

Having beaten Man Utd 3-0, signing the Englishman would only make this week sweeter for the Reds and let’s hope that happens really soon.