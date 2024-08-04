Not Gordon – Liverpool backed to agree £100m fee to finally sign £112m star

Liverpool have been largely inactive in the transfer market so far and pundits around the world have taken it upon themselves to tell the club who to sign this summer.

Despite being linked with exciting names like Anthony Gordon, the Reds are yet to complete a move.

The Newcastle United winger is keen on securing a move to Liverpool despite Newcastle United demanding a £100m package for him. It remains to be seen if the Reds bite the bullet and spend big to bring him to Anfield.

One player who Liverpool aren’t linked with much right now is Victor Osimhen. We covered a story back in May revealing that the Red were ahead of Man Utd in the race for the £112m Serie A star but things have gone quiet on this front.

Now, Don Hutchison, speaking on ESPN has claimed that Liverpool must spend £100m on bringing Osimhen to Anfield (via TBR).

“You would be better off putting £100m towards Osimhen. £50m for Gordon doesn’t really because of the players that Liverpool have got.”

“They have got enough cover. They have got a lot of players in wide areas, but what they are lacking (is a striker), as we saw towards the end of the season, Darwin Nunez was inconsistent.”

Despite Hutchison’s suggestions, Liverpool are unlikely to make a move for Osimhen this summer. They have spent big to bring Darwin Nunez to Merseyside and have invested in developing him over the last couple of seasons.

Arne Slot also has the likes of Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in the squad who can play in the number nine role. All things considered, signing Osimhen would be a needless investment, unless a major sale occurs in the coming weeks.

