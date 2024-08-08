Report – Liverpool ready to seal £51.6m deal ‘without’ negotiation as Slot approves signing

Liverpool are pushing forward to secure their first signing of the summer and a top quality midfielder might be the one to arrive.

The name of Martin Zubimendi has been doing rounds in the media since yesterday and the latest update is positive for Liverpool.

News – Liverpool have double advantage to sign £60million+ star, who wants Anfield move

As per today’s version of AS (news image provided below), Liverpool have forgotten about Kubo and have now set their sights on signing Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

The renowned Madrid based media outlet have mentioned that Arne Slot has approved the signing of the Spanish midfielder and has given the ‘go-ahead’ to complete the deal.

In such a scenario, AS claim Liverpool are ready to pay the release clause of £51.6m (60 million euros) ‘without’ sitting down to negotiate with the Txuri-Urdin.

Zubimendi has always followed the Premier League and has always wanted to move to England one day, perhaps, his dream might come true by joining Liverpool.

Not to forget, the Reds signed a top quality No.6 from Sociedad back in 2004 in the form of Spanish legend, Xabi Alonso.

AS claim that in recent times, Barcelona and Arsenal have tried to lure the 25-year-old but they were unable to convince him.

Liverpool may end up paying the £51.6m clause but eventually, they have to convince Zubimendi to leave his boyhood club and seal a move to Anfield.

The 10-capped international made 4 appearances for Spain as they went on to win the European Championships last month. He was brought on in the final at half time for Rodri.

He featured in 31 league games last term, scored 4 goals and provided 1 assist while mainly playing in his preferred DM position.

Zubimendi will likely be the one to replace Wataru Endo in the No.6 role should he seal his move to Liverpool.