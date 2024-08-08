Liverpool press to strike deal to sign £100m player before deadline – Report

Liverpool are going to be extremely active in the final month of the transfer window as they look to reinforce key deparments.

To improve the midfield, the name of Martin Zubimendi is heavily linked. On the other hand, as far as the attack is concerned, Gordon remains in the lime light.

News – Liverpool clear to finally agree signing of £38.9m player for huge discount – Report

Newcastle United do not have to sell their prized asset but since they earlier agreed to sell him to Liverpool to improve the financials, his head has turned.

The Magpies have slapped a price tag of 100m on Gordon and the Reds would need the price to be lowered to secure his signing.

As per today’s edition of The Journal, the 23-year-old playmaker has found himself in the middle of an ongoing transfer saga.

The news source claim Liverpool are ‘keen on striking a deal’ with the Tyneside club to hire the services of the England international.

Gordon returned from his break after the Euros and posted only a single word message i.e. ‘back’. Whether or not he will start the new PL campaign with NUFC, we shall see.

Renowned transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has claimed that it is possible Liverpool may move in the final days of the summer window to lure Gordon (via GMS).

However, the Italian journalist believes that for the deal to take place, Newcastle would have to lower the asking price.

The youngster directly contributed in 23 goals in all competitions in the last season, a much more productive campaign as compared to Anfield left wingers, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

In your opinion, how big should Liverpool bid to sign Gordon?