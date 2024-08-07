Liverpool have double advantage to sign £60million+ star, who wants Anfield move – Report

Liverpool are reportedly looking to reinforce the midfield department by signing a new deep-lying playmaker before the end of this window.

However, it seems the Reds are also considering purchasing a new wide forward as they have been linked with numerous names over the last few weeks.

News – Liverpool tipped to agree signing of “brilliant” £50million star

Initially, Nico Williams was suggested as a key target but Anthony Gordon has been widely mentioned as their primary option in recent days.

However, the name of Eberechi Eze is also in the focus and Liverpool reportedly have a double advantage in the race to secure his signature.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing Crystal Palace star, Eberechi Eze, and face Tottenham Hotspur as the main rival.

The 26-year-old has a release clause worth £60m+ in guaranteed fee plus bonuses, but the clause is only valid for the Champions League clubs.

The Reds will take part in Europe’s elite competition next season, whereas, Spurs can only offer Europa League football.

Moreover, it has been previously reported that Eze would favor a move to Anfield over even Arsenal, who are definitely bigger than Spurs in north London and will play in the CL next term.

The Englishman has established himself as a key player for the Eagles in recent times, helping his side finish in the top half of the Premier League in the previous season.

He is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing out wide as well as in the number ten position. Additionally, he has the ability to play in the box-to-box role if needed.

Eze is a highly talented player and his addition would definitely strengthen Liverpool’s squad should they lure him.

However, Liverpool already have enough resources in their left flank and the attacking midfield position so they would be better off exploring options to strengthen other areas of the squad. What do you think?