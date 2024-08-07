Liverpool clear to finally agree signing of £38.9m player for huge discount – Report

Although Liverpool haven’t made a new signing so far this summer, they are said to be working hard behind the scenes to reinforce the squad before the end of this window.

The Reds are reportedly planning to purchase a new defensive midfielder and are exploring options outside of the Premier League.

Atalanta star, Ederson has been mentioned as a key target but on HITC, Graeme Bailey has reported that the Merseyside club have now been handed an opportunity to lure a player that they previously looked at last summer and more recently in January.

The name of the midfielder is Manu Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach. However, the journalist mentions that apart from the Reds, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have also been offered the chance to sign him.

The Frenchman has a £38.9m[€45m] release clause in his current contract but now, Liverpool are clear to sign him at a big discount as the German side are ready to let him leave for just around £20m.

The 23-year-old can play multiple positions across the middle of the park. He has been selected to play for his country in the Olympics and has played three games in the defensive midfield position, keeping a clean-sheet in all of those games.

Kone didn’t feature in the semi-final against Egypt, and France will now play versus Spain for the Gold Medal.

Kone is a talented player and is yet to reach his prime so he could be a shrewd bargain acquisition for Liverpool if they acquire his service.

