Report – Liverpool ready to agree £100,000 a week deal for signing

Liverpool were very quiet this window and that annoyed their fans but it looks like they are looking to step up efforts to strengthen the squad before the end of this window.

A recent report stated that the Reds would accelerate their efforts to add reinforcements this week and would submit a concrete bid before the opening Premier League game against Ipswich Town.

News – Liverpool press to strike deal to sign £100m player before deadline – Report

David Ornstein reported a couple of days ago that Liverpool are planning to sign a new holding midfielder and are looking at players outside of the Premier League. Then the renowned journalist revealed that Zubimendi is the man desired,.

According to Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Liverpool have identified Real Sociedad star, Martin Zubimendi as their primary target and are ready to trigger his £51m release clause to lure him to Anfield.

The Merseyside club are prepared to double the midfielder’s £50,000-a-week wage to persuade him to join the club. Therefore, they are ready to agree a contract worth £100,000 a week with the Spaniard.

Fabrizio Romano and Ornstein have backed this news and have reported that Liverpool have started working on a deal to sign the Spain international.

Zubimendi is a technically gifted deep-lying playmaker and is a different type of player to Wataru Endo – who is more of a play-breaker.

The midfielder has displayed his abilities in La Liga over the last few years and he helped Spain win the European Championships last month.

With Slot planning to deploy a possession-based system at Anfield, Zubimendi would be an excellent option to play in this setup.

What do you think, would the Spaniard be the right option for the Reds?