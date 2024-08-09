Journalist – Liverpool agree deal to sign £2.6million a year star

Liverpool remain heavily linked with Martin Zubimendi and have now reportedly agreed a deal with Real Sociedad to sign him.

Yesterday, we covered a story via AS claiming that the the Reds are prepared to activate the 60 million euros release clause to sign the Spanish international from the Txuri-Urdin.

Now, according to Pedro Almeida, Liverpool have agreed a deal with Real Sociedad to make Zubimendi their first signing of the summer.

The journalist stated on the X:

“Agreement in place between Liverpool and Real Sociedad for the transfer of Martin Zubimendi. €60m transfer fee.”

If the above is true then all that is left is to reach agreement on personal terms with the La Roja midfielder to complete his signing.

Yesterday, Mundo Deportivo reveled that the 25-year-old defensive midfielder rejected offers from Arsenal, Bayern and Barca.

However, MD claim Liverpool’s proposal made Zubimendi think and he then informed Sociedad about the Reds’ intention to acquire his services.

This could be positive as the offer tempted him more than the proposals pushed forward buy the Gunners, the Bavarians and the Blaugrana.

Zubimendi, who earns around £2.6million a year, could finally be Liverpool’s answer to City’s Rodri. The Spaniard replaced the Sky Blues midfielder in the final of the Euro 2024 at half time and helped his nation lift the trophy.

He could finally be the one to properly replace Fabinho at Anfield for the long term as Endo was only a make-shift signing last summer.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.