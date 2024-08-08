£30m-£34m star prepared to secure Liverpool move as Reds ready bid – Report

Liverpool haven’t made a new addition thus far in this transfer window but they have continued to link with numerous players and perhaps, that’s the indication that they are looking to reinforce a few areas of the squad before the deadline.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Anthony Gordon to strengthen the flank, while they are said to be willing to purchase a new centre-back following Joel Matip’s departure.

News – Report – Liverpool ready to seal £51.6m deal ‘without’ negotiation as Slot approves signing

However, it appears Liverpool are also contemplating luring a new goalkeeper with Alisson already entering his 30s.

As per COPE, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing Valencia star, Giorgi Mamardashvili as a potential replacement for the Brazilian – who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

It has been recently been reported that Arne Slot’s side are ready to submit a formal proposal to lure him to Anfield before the deadline.

The Georgian is attracted by the chance to move to Anfield but he will only join should he be given the first-team role.

So, if Alisson eventually doesn’t leave this summer then Liverpool could decide to secure Mamardashvili’s signature and loan him out until the Brazilian stops occupying the first-team spot.

Valencia want a fee between £30m-£34m to sell the 23-year-old, however, the Spanish outlet states that Liverpool won’t get a free run to sign the goalkeeper as Atletico Madrid are also keen on acquiring his service.

Mamardashvili is an excellent shot-stopper – who has already showcased his qualities in La Liga in recent years. Following that, he also impressed with Georgia in the European Championship.

Therefore, he might be a good acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him as a long term replacement for Alisson Becker.