Liverpool move in to sign star who wants £38.3m Anfield deal – Report

After remaining quiet over the last few weeks, Liverpool have finally accelerated their efforts to bolster the squad in this transfer window.

They are looking to sign a new defensive midfielder and have identified Real Sociedad ace, Martin Zubimendi as the primary option. The Reds have reportedly started talks to get the deal done before the end of this window.

However, Football Insider states that Liverpool will have to fork out £51.7m in full to sign the Spaniard as that is his release clause and La Real don’t want to let him leave unless his potential suitors such as Liverpool trigger it.

So, the Merseyside club have moved in to sign Adrien Rabiot as a potential alternative option in-case they fail to lure Zubimendi to Anfield.

The Frenchman is currently a free agent having left Juventus last month. He is evaluating his options at the moment before choosing his next club and is said to want to play in the Premier League.

It has been reported that Rabiot has held talks with the Anfield side and wants a three-year contract with a salary package of around €15m-a-year. Therefore, Liverpool will have to agree a contract worth €45m[£38.3m] if they choose to sign the 29-year-old by accepting his conditions.

The former Juventus player is highly talented and has experience playing at the highest level over the last many years. So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, the midfielder is more comfortable playing in the box-to-box role and Slot wants a new deep-lying playmaker. Hence, Rabiot won’t be an ideal alternative option for the Merseyside club if they fail to secure Zubimendi’s signature. What do you think?