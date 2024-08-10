MD – Liverpool have ‘announced’ to immediately agree fee for signing, submit ‘proposal’ that player really likes

Another day, another story on Martin Zubimendi, who is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool from Real Sociedad.

As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), Liverpool have ‘announced’ that they are ready to immediately agree the fee of 60 million euros, to activate the clause and sign the player.

The renowned Catalan media outlet have mentioned that the Txuri-Urdin will only sell their prized asset if they receive the above figure in one go.

In that case, Sociedad must fear the worst as MD claim Liverpool have already told them they are prepared to pay the clause in a single installment.

Now, the Merseysiders are waiting for the ‘yes’ from the player, who is extremely attracted by the ‘proposal’ in front of him.

The Spanish source states, Zubimendi ‘really likes’ the proposal from Liverpool as it fulfills his sporting and economic aspirations, however, it is hard for him to leave the club he loves.

As per MD, Sociedad are ready to offer him a salary raise and a leadership role in the team to stay at the club.

Zubimendi featured in the friendly contest against Union Berlin and the Spanish side believe he would have left to join Liverpool and not traveled to Germany if he had been 100% convinced by the offer.

Neverthless, this transfer saga is showing no signs of slowing down at the moment.

Liverpool have not secured a single signing this summer. Will they be able to get one before the start of the new Premier League campaign next weekend? Only time will tell.