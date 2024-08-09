Deal close – Liverpool move within touching distance of signing £52m star

After deciding to strengthen the defensive midfield position, Liverpool have identified that Real Sociedad star, Martin Zubimendi would be an ideal candidate to play in Arne Slot’s system.

It was previously reported that Arsenal and Manchester United expressed their interest in signing the Spaniard with both clubs also looking to add reinforcements to their engine room before the end of this window.

However, it is Liverpool who are currently showing the most concrete interest in him and transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg has recently reported that the player is ready to move to Anfield with immediate effect.

Moreover, GiveMeSport reports that the Merseyside club are closing in to secure the signing of Zubimendi, who is eager to move to Anfield.

The news source state Liverpool are ‘withing touching distance’ of luring the 25-year-old having recently opened talks over the deal.

The midfielder has a £52m release clause in his current contract and Liverpool will have to trigger it in full to lure him to Anfield. Slot’s side are ‘poised’ to activate it and make him their first signing of this summer.

Zubimendi is a composed midfielder and is extremely comfortable in possession. He likes to play in front of the back four and has the ability to shield the defensive line.

The Spaniard has flourished his career in a top league like La Liga after coming through La Real’s youth system. Would he be a hit in the Premier League?

It has been reported that along with strengthening the midfield department, Liverpool also want a new defender and a winger before the end of this window. It remains to be seen whether they can eventually sign all of their targets within the next few weeks.