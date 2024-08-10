Offer made – Liverpool have ‘the best chance’ of signing £38.6m star for cheap – Levante EMV

Liverpool are seriously interested in signing Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia and have already moved in with an offer.

As per today’s version of Levante EMV (news image provided below), the Los Che are looking to make a big sale to improve their accounts in the summer transfer window.

In such a scenario, Mamardashvili could be the one to exit the La Mestalla outfit before the transfer deadline ends this month.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that Liverpool have ‘the best chance’ of signing Mamardashvili for cheap.

Valencia value the Georgian shot stopper at around £38.6m, 45 million euros, and even Newcastle United have been interested in him.

Levante EMV claim Liverpool are well aware of the economical problems faced by the La Liga side and know they can push to ‘lower’ the price.

So far, two offers have been made and both have been rejected by the Spaniards. Liverpool’s idea is to sign Mamardashvili and send him on loan at a Premier League club where he will gain experience until Alisson leaves.

Though Valencia have not received offers close to the valuation of the 23-year-old, the option that he will be sold for a fee far from that market value is ‘gaining strength’.

Alisson is one of the best goal keepers in the world and he was named the best GK back in 2019 after winning the Champions League with Liverpool and the Copa America with Brazil.

The 31-year-old Samba star has been one of the most consistent performers at Anfield and still has a few years, at least, left on top, so Slot must hold on to him.

Nevertheless, sooner rather than later, Liverpool will have to sign a long term replacement. Do you think the Reds should lure Mamardashvili?