Journalist – Liverpool clear to sign £25.7m star, who wants Anfield move

Liverpool’s transfer window has finally started heating up, both in terms of arrivals and departures. The Reds have reached an agreement to part ways with talented youngster Fabio Carvalho who will join Brentford.

Meanwhile, in terms of arrival, they are now closing in on signing Martin Zubimendi who would arrive from Real Sociedad. The Reds also continue to be interested in Adrien Rabiot who is currently a free agent.

The Reds have also emerged in pole position to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners who has stopped training with the Serie A club. The 26-year-old anticipated a move to Juventus but with the deal stalling, Liverpool can swoop in.

With so many names being linked with the club, it still isn’t clear who among these players would end up at Anfield in the weeks to come. We covered a story recently that the Reds ‘have the best chance’ of signing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Adding further light to the story, reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is a concrete possibility of the Reds signing the Georgian shot-stopper as a future replacement to Alisson Becker and loaning him back to his club in La Liga. Here is what the journalist had to say:

“Liverpool have the opportunity to go for Mamardashvili, sign him now and then loan him out.”

“Now it’s on Liverpool; they need to decide whether they want to pay something like €30m (£25.7m), sign Mamardashvili and loan him out and consider him the future goalkeeper after Alisson.”

“What I can say, and this is an important detail, is that Mamardashvili would be keen on this possibility.”

£25.7m for someone as talented as the 23-year-old is a bargain, considering the future. The Georgian international already looks composed playing in between the sticks and being a goalkeeper, he is only going to get better with experience.

Mamardashvili is at a stage in his career where he is not ready to be number one for a club of Liverpool’s stature but too good to be number two. With a couple of years out on loan, the Georgian will be ready for the task.

The most fascinating thing for Liverpool here as Romano acknowledges is the fact that the player is open to this possibility. Valencia have a need to sell his summer and this move could be beneficial to all parties involved.

Mamardashvili is destined to play for a big club in the future. Liverpool signing him now would be an excellent investment and it remains to be seen if they push to secure the signature of the 23-year-old in the coming days.