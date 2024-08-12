Liverpool offer £150,000 a week deal to seal signing before deadline – Report

Real Sociedad are trying everything possible to hold on to Martin Zubimendi as Liverpool are pushing to convince the midfielder to move to Anfield.

The latest update coming from Spain is intriguing.

As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), Liverpool have made a lucrative offer to sign Zubimendi from the Txuri-Urdin.

The 25-year-old still has three years left on his contract with the La Liga side and he takes home a salary of around £50,000 a week.

According to the Catalan outlet, the La Roja star has not given a response to the Reds as yet but the offer ‘appeals’ to him because among other things, he’d earn almost ‘three times’ what he earns at Real Sociedad.

So, Liverpool are prepared to treble Zubimendi’s current wages and have offered him a deal of around £150,000 a week to seal the signing before the transfer deadline ends this month.

Yesterday, the Merseysiders defeated Sevilla (4-1) and the new style that coach Arne Slot wants to implement was on show.

Mundo Deportivo claim Slot wants to make Zubimendi the ‘axis of this new way of playing’ at Liverpool and the Dutch manager has himself conveyed this to the midfielder.

MD further mention the six-time European champions have informed Sociedad that they are willing to ‘pay every last cent’ of the 60 million euros clause to get the signing done.

Hence, the ball is in Zubimendi’s court. Whether or not he will decide to leave his boyhood club to join Liverpool. Only time will tell.