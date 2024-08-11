Deal close – Liverpool set to agree huge terms with £67.3million Anfield star

There has been a sense of uneasiness among Liverpool fans regarding the future of their beloved Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back has just one year left on his contract but is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

One of the most talented right-backs in English football, Trent is a bit of an enigma. Adored by Anfield faithful but ridiculed outside, there is a sense that he hasn’t won over the English football fanbase as a whole. He is not a regular starter for his national team either.

Fans often tend to look at Trent’s weaknesses and conveniently ignore his strengths. Yes, the 25-year-old has his issues defensively which leads to him making the odd mistake but going forward, his end product is better than most wingers in the world.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have looked at this as an opportunity to sign Trent as their replacement for the ageing Dani Carvajal. Los Blancos initially wanted to move for him this summer but with Liverpool valuing him at around £67.3m, the La Liga club have decided to wait for a Bosman move.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are making it a habit of waiting for star players to run down their contracts at their current clubs and join them for absolutely nothing by offering them a ludicrous package. This is how they just signed Kylian Mbapope from PSG.

Liverpool would be hoping their academy graduate signs a new deal and stays put with them for the future. As per Football Insider, the Reds have made progress in their talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold and are confident of reaching an agreement with him on a new deal that would include a bumper pay raise.

This news should make Liverpool fans breathe easy. Nothing is done until the contract is signed but it is a good sign that progress is being made on talks. Trent is the present and the future of the team and the status should remain that.

The English full-back will be getting ready for the new season under Arne Slot. The Dutch coach is likely to give Trent a lot of responsibility in his attack-minded system and let us hope the Englishman can thrive and go on to enhance his legacy at Anfield.