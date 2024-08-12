Liverpool ‘willing to pay’ £51.2m to sign winger – Decision made

Although the new season is set to commence in less than a week, Liverpool haven’t made a new addition so far this summer. So, Arne Slot is increasingly likely to field his first eleven against Ipswich Town in the Premier League opener on Saturday without a new face.

However, the Reds are said to be willing to strengthen the defensive midfield position before the end of this window and have been trying to sign Real Sociedad star, Martin Zubimendi.

Additionally, it has been reported that the Merseyside club want a new wide attacker and have been linked with a few names over the last few weeks.

According to a story published by AS today (news image provided below) Liverpool are interested in another Real Sociedad ace, Takefusa Kubo, and have been ‘willing to pay’ £51.2m[€60m] to trigger his release clause.

However, the player has decided not to leave La Real as he is ‘happy’ at Anoeta.

Moreover, in an interview with France Football (via AS), the Japanese has revealed that he has also turned down a bumper four-year proposal of around €40m-per-annum to move to Saudi Arabia.

For Kubo, money is not important at the moment as he is focused on making a great career as a player.

At Anfield, Mohamed Salah has already entered the final year of his current contract and has been linked with a move away from the club. Therefore, although he is looking likely to remain at Anfield this season, his long-term replacement must be signed.

Hence, Liverpool have seemingly started exploring options on the market as a potential replacement for the Egyptian.

Kubo is a talented player and could’ve been a promising signing had the Reds managed to persuade him to join. However, following his decision to stay, it now remains to be seen who Liverpool opt to make a move to strengthen the attack.