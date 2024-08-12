After huge bid – Liverpool ‘will be there’ to finally sign £128million star – Report

Liverpool have continuously been linked with numerous players throughout this transfer window but they are yet to purchase anyone with the new campaign already right upon us.

The Reds are reportedly looking to sign a new forward before the end of this window and Anthony Gordon has emerged as the primary option.

However, previously Nico Williams was also suggested as a potential target with Real Madrid star, Rodrygo on their radar as well.

It was previously reported that Liverpool submitted a whopping £103m [€120m] bid to purchase the Brazilian but Los Blancos rejected the proposal as they don’t want to sell him for anything less than £128m [€150m].

Now, Mundo Deportivo state that Liverpool haven’t given up on their hopes of hiring the Brazilian. They have been keeping a close eye on him for a long time and ‘will be there’ to finally sign him if an opportunity arises.

Following the arrivals of Endrick and Kylian Mbappe, speculation surrounding Rodrygo’s future has been growing as he might lose his spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven next season.

However, the forward is said to be keen on staying at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and fighting for his place.

Therefore, it won’t be easy for Liverpool to lure the forward this summer. However, he is deemed one of the best young talents in the world, hence securing his signature would be a great coup should the Merseyside club eventually manage to do that.

Rodrygo can effectively feature anywhere in the attacking third and could be a top long term replacement for Mohamed Salah. What do you think?