Slot presses Liverpool to sign £51.5m midfielder amid Zubimendi snub – Report

Martin Zubimendi has decided to turn down the chance to move to Liverpool and Arne Slot must now look elsewhere to reinforce the midfield.

The name of Teun Koopmeiners has been on the radar for some time and the latest reports going on in the media are intriguing.

A few days ago, we covered a story from Italy indicating that Liverpool are in pole position to lure the Dutch international, who is valued at £51.5m by Atalanta.

More recently, Football Insider have exclusively revealed that Slot is a massive fan of Koopmeiners and is keen for Liverpool to get his signing done.

The news source mentioned that the Dutch coach is pressing the Reds for his signing even though he is not a natural No.6.

Koopmeiners is a versatile talent, who can effectively play in the No.6, No.8 and No.10 roles.

Last season, he mainly played as the main central attacking midfielder for Atalanta and directly contributed in 22 goals.

However, it must be remembered that the Oranje midfielder has mostly featured in the deep lying midfield role in his career.

Not to forget, Arne Slot handed Koopmeiners the captain’s armband at AZ Alkmaar and mainly utilized him in the No.6 role.

So, Koopmeiners could be the one to reinforce the midfield department at Liverpool after Zubimendi’s decision to stay with Sociedad.

The 26-year-old was fantastic in Atalanta’s Europa League winning campaign last term and has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus.

