Report – Liverpool prepared to agree £50million fee to secure transfer of £75million star away from Anfield

Liverpool remain the only Premier League club – who haven’t made a new signing so far this window with the new season set to commence in a few days.

The Red Devils prioritized luring a new holding midfielder and identified Martin Zubimendi as an ideal option but the Spaniard has now decided to stay at his boyhood club, Real Sociedad, rejecting a move to Anfield.

In the meantime, Liverpool are more focused on selling some stars this summer and have recently sold Fabio Carvalho to Brentford.

Now, Football Insider reports that the Merseyside club are ready to sanction more outgoings before the end of this window and are now open to cashing in on Luis Diaz.

Arne Slot’s side initially slapped a £75m price tag on the Colombian’s head but they are now ready to accept an offer of around £50m for him.

FI states that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have registered their interest in him. Now, as per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana have earmarked Diaz as an alternative option to Nico Williams.

However, the Catalan outlet claim Barcelona may struggle to afford the signing of the South American as they’ll have to spend more for him than Williams – who has a £49m[€58m] release clause.

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Anthony Gordon as a potential replacement for Diaz if they eventually sell him.

Gordon is an explosive forward and could be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool should they acquire his service. However, Slot’s side will have to splash big money for him as Newcastle United want a fee of around £75m.

What do you think, should Liverpool sell Diaz, who netted a brace against Sevilla last weekend, this summer?