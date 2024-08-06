Liverpool believe they’ll secure signing of £75million player – Report

Liverpool are reportedly planning to strengthen the wide forward position this summer and Newcastle United star, Anthony Gordon, has emerged as the primary target.

It was previously reported that the Reds agreed on a deal in principle with the Magpies to secure the move by including Joe Gomez in a part-exchange deal.

However, Eddie Howe’s side eventually decided to backtrack and not to let him leave; therefore, a deal didn’t happen earlier this summer. But, the Merseyside club haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him yet and are still aiming to acquire his service before the end of this window.

Now, GiveMeSport reports that Liverpool believe they will be able to lure Gordon to Anfield if they make a ‘huge push’ and Football Insider states that the Merseyside club are already pushing hard secure the signing with the player’s head turned by the Anfield club’s ‘concrete interest’.

With the 23-year-old already entered the final two years of his current contract, Newcastle fans are fearful that they could be forced to sell the forward this summer or next year to avoid losing him for free.

However, Liverpool will have to spend a huge fee to lure their key target as the Tyneside club want a fee of around £75m to let their star asset leave.

Gordon has already proven his worth in the Premier League last season, scoring 11 goals and notching up 10 assists. So, he would be a risk-free acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, Arne Slot already has Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz at his disposal, hence the Anfield club are already well-resourced in their left flank and don’t need to spend a big fee to add more firepower in this position. What do you think?