Report – Club prepared to sell £51.5million star to Liverpool

Liverpool are keen on strengthening the midfield department in the transfer window and initially, prioritized signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

However, the Spaniard has rejected a move to Anfield in favor of remaining at his boyhood club. So, the Reds have been forced to explore other options and they could now look to purchase a player they have been linked with throughout this window.

His name is Teun Koopmeiners. The Dutchman’s future at Atalanta is currently uncertain as he is willing to leave La Dea to take the next step in his career. Juventus were reportedly the favorite to sign him but they are reluctant to match Atalanta’s £51.5m asking price.

Tutto Juve states that Gian Piero Gasperini’s side don’t want to sell Koopmeiners to a direct rival hence, they don’t want to see the midfielder joining the Old Lady of Turin. They even rejected Napoli’s €47m bid last summer.

Instead, Atalanta are prepared to sell him abroad and hope to let him join Liverpool with the Anfield club reportedly in pole position to acquire his service.

The Merseyside club’s new manager, Arne Slot is reportedly a big fan of Koopmeiners having previously worked together at AZ Alkmaar and he is now pushing to reunite with his compatriot at Anfield.

Koopmeiners is a versatile star as he can play multiple positions across the middle of the park. However, he isn’t a natural holding midfielder and Liverpool are seemingly willing to sign a new number six.

Therefore, the Atalanta star wouldn’t be an ideal alternative to Zubimendi should the Merseyside club now lure him before the end of this window.

What do you think, should Liverpool spend £51.5m to hire Koopmeiners?