Report – Liverpool clear to finally sign £29.9m a year midfielder before deadline

Liverpool tried to strengthen the defensive midfield position by signing a high-profile player last summer. They were linked with a host of options but eventually opted to hire Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart.

However, the new manager, Arne Slot is seemingly looking for an upgrade to the Japanese so the Reds are once again looking for a new number six.

Marco Verratti was a player mentioned as a potential target for Liverpool ahead of last season but he joined Qatari Club Al-Arabi.

However, on HITC, transfer journalist, Graeme Bailey, has reported that the Italian is now ready to return to Europe with his current contract set to expire next year.

He has been offered to many of the top English clubs with Liverpool being one of those. So they finally have a clear opportunity to purchase him this summer.

The journalist further claims that apart from the Merseyside club, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City have also been made aware of the midfielder’s availability.

Verratti currently earns around £576,000-a-week, £29.9m a year, in salary at Al-Arabi, while Liverpool’s highest-paid player is Mohamed Salah – who earns around £350,000-per-week.

Therefore, the Merseyside club would need to break the wage structure to lure Verratti to Anfield in this transfer window.

The former PSG star is a highly talented player and would add depth to Liverpool’s engine room if he joins the club. However, he is set to turn 32 this year and is close to reaching the twilight of his career.

Hence, signing him by splashing a big fee doesn’t make much sense. What do you think, should Liverpool consider securing Verratti’s signature?