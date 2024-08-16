Player rejects big offers, agrees long-term deal to join Liverpool – Report

Liverpool have suffered a major blow in this transfer window as their primary midfield target, Martin Zubimendi, rejected a move to Anfield.

Fortunately, there is a player who has reportedly rejected big offers in order to agree a long-term contract to join the Merseysiders.

As per today’s version of Superdeporte (press image provided below), Mamardashvili has big offers on the table from Saudi Arabian clubs.

The Middle-Eastern sides are even willing to pay more than 40 million euros to Valencia in order to lure the Georgian international this summer.

However, Mamardashvili has rejected the big offers from the Saudi Pro League and has agreed a long-term deal to join Liverpool.

The 23-year-old shot stopper is even ready to play on loan for Bournemouth in the 2024-25 campaign in order to seal his move to the Reds.

Liverpool made Mamardashvili clear that he will be the No.1 goal keeper at Anfield after Alisson, who is expected to leave for ‘multi-million-dollar Saudi football’.

For the moment, Superdeporte claim that the 19-time English champions do not intend to pay more than 35 million euros. On the other hand, Valencia continue to demand 40 million euros.

The difference is not big by any means and it will not come as any surprise to see the deal get done sooner rather than later.