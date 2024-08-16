Liverpool raise third offer for signing – Star accepts deal to arrive after two years in 2026

Liverpool have now tabled their third bid of more than £30million to close the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, as per reports from Spain.

Yesterday, we covered a story stating the Reds made a first offer worth £25.6million and it was turned down, then they tried with a bid worth £30million (inclusive of bonuses) and that was also rejected by Valencia.

As per today’s edition of AS (news image provided below), Liverpool have now tabled a bid worth more than £30million to close the signing of Mamardashvili.

The Madrid based media outlet have mentioned that the Reds ‘hope to convince’ Valencia owner, Peter Lim, with a proposal worth £30million plus bonuses for the Georgian goalie.

It remains to be seen how the Singaporean magnate, who expects to receive around £34million, will respond to the new offer forwarded by the Merseysiders. The 23-year-old made the highest number of saves at the European Championships and is currently the highest valued goal keeper as per Transfermarkt (45 million euros).

Moreover, an hour back, we revealed that Saudi clubs made big offers to Mamardashvili and bid even more than £34million, but the shot stopper has decided to sign for Liverpool. Therefore, it is not surprising that Valencia are not budging from their asking price.

There is a surprising twist in the report published by AS.

The Spanish news source claim the 21-capped international has been offered to play on loan for not one but two seasons at Bournemouth and he has accepted the deal as he wants to test himself in the Premier League instead of warming the bench at Anfield.

It is reported that at Liverpool, Mamardashvili would earn four million euros per annum but would not wear the famous Red shirt until 2026.

He will arrive in 2026 when Alisson Becker will only have a single year remaining on his contract with the six-time European Champions.

Liverpool have not secured their first signing as yet and fans will be further infuriated if Mamardashvili is lured only to play for the club in the 2026-27 season. What do you think?